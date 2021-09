Game 43 of IPL 2021 will see the Rajasthan Royals take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai cricket stadium from 1930 IST tonight.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson in action in IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

RR has won 4 of 10 games played.

RCB has won 6 of 10 games played.

Who will win tonight? RR or RCB

Time to vote!