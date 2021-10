Game 51 of IPL 2021 will see the Rajasthan Royals take on the Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah cricket stadium starting 1930 IST tonight.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians's Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma celebrate the fall of a Delhi Capitals wicket at the Sharjah cricket stadium, October 2, 2021. Photograph: BCCI

RR has won 5 of 12 games played.

MI has won 5 of 12 games played.

Who will win tonight? RR or MI

Time to vote!