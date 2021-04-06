IPL: SA pace duo Rabada-Nortje join Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

April 06, 2021 12:06 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals's fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. Photograph: BCCI

South African pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje joined the Delhi Capitals squad in Mumbai on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League, starting on April 9.

The two fast bowlers will miss Delhi's opening match against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 10th as they will be in quarantine for one week.



"Delhi Capitals' fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje arrived at the team hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday, 06 April 2021. Rabada and Nortje will be in quarantine for one week," Delhi Capitals said on Tuesday.



Rabada, Nortje along with Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi and David Miller were part of the South African team, which was taking on Pakistan in the ongoing three-match ODI series.