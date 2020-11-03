IPL 2020 playoffs: A quick guide

November 03, 2020 13:45 IST

IMAGE: The Indian Premier League 2020 trophy. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are once again the title favourites as the IPL heads into the all-important playoffs before culminating in the grand final in Dubai on November 10.

Mumbai, who began IPL 2020 with a loss to Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener, have gone from strength to strength as the tournament progressed and it remains to be seen if anyone can prevent MI from winning their fifth IPL title.

Even without the services of Captain Rohit Sharma, who is out with injury, Mumbai have proved to be unstoppable.

The four-time champions won their last two games for a tally of 18 points, with nine wins from 13 games.

The IPL playoffs benefits the top teams in the points table. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals battle it out in Qualifier 1 game on Thursday, November 5, with the winner advancing to the final.

The loser gets another shot of making it to the title clash as they contest the Qualifier 2 match on Sunday, November 8, where they face the winners of the Eliminator game on Friday, November 6.

The Eliminator game features the clash between the third and fourth ranked teams in the league stages.

RCB are currently the third placed team in the league after their loss to Delhi Capitals on Monday. Their opponents for the Eliminator match will be decided in the last league match of the IPL on Tueday night, in which the Mumbai Indians take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who need a win to advance to the playoffs.

Check out the IPL playoffs schedule:

Date Time Match Venue November 5 1930 IST Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dubai November 6 1930 IST Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs TBD Abu Dhabi November 8 1930 IST Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator Abu Dhabi November 10 1930 IST FINAL Dubai

(TBC=To be confirmed)