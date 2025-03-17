HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Inside Gill's castle getaway before IPL 2025

March 17, 2025 00:54 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill soaks in the royal grandeur of De Haar Castle in the Netherlands. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

Before the IPL 2025 storm begins, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill is taking a well-earned breather in the Netherlands.

While most of his teammates have already joined their squads, the Champions Trophy-winning vice-captain is soaking in some quiet luxury — exploring the majestic De Haar Castle, the largest and most opulent castle in the country.

 

The grand, fairy-tale setting of the Netherlands' largest and most opulent castle, with its gothic spires, intricate fireplaces- it offers the perfect sanctuary for Gill to recharge.

As his Gujarat Titans teammates gear up for the upcoming IPL season, Gill is finding a moment of calm before the high-octane cricket action returns, savouring the quiet elegance of his post-Champions Trophy getaway.

