PSL vs IPL? Bosch's switch sparks legal firestorm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a legal notice to South Africa's Corbin Bosch for breaching his contractual obligations with the board.

IMAGE: The legal notice was served to Corbin Bosch through his agent. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Corbin Bosch/Instagram

Bosch, who incidentally made his debut for South Africa against Pakistan in the series earlier this year, was picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category during the tenth edition of Pakistan Super League Players Draft, held in Lahore on January 13.

Earlier this month Mumbai Indians, a leading franchise of the Indian Premier League, announced that it had picked Bosch as a replacement for the injured Lizaad Williams also from South Africa.

The legal notice was served to Bosch through his agent, and the player has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments.

The PCB management has also outlined the repercussions of his departure from the league and expects his response within the stipulated time frame.

This is the first time since the PSL was launched in 2016 that its window will clash for quite a few matches with the IPL.

The PCB had to move its PSL window from its regular February-March to April-May because of the Champions Trophy and other international commitments in Pakistan.

Number of overseas players who were not picked in the IPL auction later signed on for the PSL, including Bosch.