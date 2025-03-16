HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rohit Escapes to Paradise After Champions Trophy Win

March 16, 2025 23:43 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma treated fans to dreamy glimpses of his tropical getaway alongside wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Fresh off steering India to Champions Trophy glory in Dubai, skipper Rohit Sharma has hit pause on the cricketing chaos for a well-earned family escape to the Maldives.

 

Ringing in Holi on March 14 with sun, sea, and serenity, Rohit treated fans to dreamy glimpses of his tropical getaway alongside wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira — beach vibes, candid smiles, and pure vacation bliss.

While most cricketers have already joined their respective franchises for pre-season IPL 2025 camps, Rohit is among a handful of players from the title-winning squad choosing to recharge before the high-voltage T20 season kicks off.

The Indian captain looked relaxed as hesoaked in the tranquil beauty of the resort, spending some cherished time with his loved ones. In one of the heartwarming photos, Rohit posed with Ritika and Samaira, captioning the moment, "Pure bliss."

In another, he summed up the mood perfectly, "Sun, sea, sand… just what the doctor ordered."

Rohit’s calm post-trophy glow is winning hearts online.

