HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SEE: Harmanpreet Kaur's Viral Trophy Moment

SEE: Harmanpreet Kaur's Viral Trophy Moment

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 16, 2025 19:06 IST

x

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates with the WPL Trophy. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

A tense and exhilarating clash at Brabourne Stadium saw Mumbai Indians clinch the 2025 Women's Premier League title, defeating Delhi Capitals by a narrow 8-run margin.

The victory ignited ecstatic celebrations for MI, while Delhi Capitals faced the agony of a close defeat.  

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, leading her team with determination, replicated the iconic pose of Rohit Sharma's T20 World Cup triumph, proudly hoisting the WPL trophy. The image quickly went viral, capturing the essence of MI's dominant performance.

The stadium buzzed with raw emotion. Mumbai Indians players erupted in joyous celebration, their elation palpable.

 

 

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, a steadfast supporter of the team, shared warm embraces with Harmanpreet Kaur and player-of-the-match Nat Sciver-Brunt, underscoring the significance of this hard-fought victory.

This championship win marks Mumbai Indians' second WPL title, firmly establishing their dominance in the league.

 

The dramatic contest and the emotional scenes that followed will undoubtedly be etched into the annals of WPL history, serving as a defining moment for women's cricket.  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Head or Abhishek: Who makes way for Ishan Kishan?
Head or Abhishek: Who makes way for Ishan Kishan?
Karun Nair ready to light up IPL 2025 for DC
Karun Nair ready to light up IPL 2025 for DC
Harmanpreet hails MI bowlers after WPL triumph
Harmanpreet hails MI bowlers after WPL triumph
PIX: Harmanpreet, Sciver-Brunt power MI to WPL title!
PIX: Harmanpreet, Sciver-Brunt power MI to WPL title!
'I Told Shreyas To Shut Outside Noise'
'I Told Shreyas To Shut Outside Noise'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bhutan, Pakistan...: 43 Nations On Trump's Ban List

webstory image 2

10 Super Recipes With Everyday Leftovers

webstory image 3

9 Foods High In Vital Magnesium

VIDEOS

New Zealand PM Luxon arrives on 5-day India visit3:32

New Zealand PM Luxon arrives on 5-day India visit

What Sunita Williams told her cousin before leaving for space mission0:50

What Sunita Williams told her cousin before leaving for...

Sambhal DM, SP, police officials celebrate Holi with festive spirit!4:57

Sambhal DM, SP, police officials celebrate Holi with...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD