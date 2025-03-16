SEE: Harmanpreet Kaur's Viral Trophy Moment

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates with the WPL Trophy. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

A tense and exhilarating clash at Brabourne Stadium saw Mumbai Indians clinch the 2025 Women's Premier League title, defeating Delhi Capitals by a narrow 8-run margin.

The victory ignited ecstatic celebrations for MI, while Delhi Capitals faced the agony of a close defeat.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, leading her team with determination, replicated the iconic pose of Rohit Sharma's T20 World Cup triumph, proudly hoisting the WPL trophy. The image quickly went viral, capturing the essence of MI's dominant performance.

The stadium buzzed with raw emotion. Mumbai Indians players erupted in joyous celebration, their elation palpable.

Nita Ambani, a steadfast supporter of the team, shared warm embraces with Harmanpreet Kaur and player-of-the-match Nat Sciver-Brunt, underscoring the significance of this hard-fought victory.

This championship win marks Mumbai Indians' second WPL title, firmly establishing their dominance in the league.

The dramatic contest and the emotional scenes that followed will undoubtedly be etched into the annals of WPL history, serving as a defining moment for women's cricket.