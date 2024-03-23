Injury scare for Delhi Capitals as Ishant limps off

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

The Delhi Capitals' opening IPL 2024 match against the Punjab Kings took a worrying turn when Ishant Sharma suffered an ankle injury while fielding in the 6th over on Saturday.

While chasing a target of 175, Ishant twisted his ankle in the outfield and was visibly in pain. He required assistance from the physiotherapists to leave the field.

This setback came despite Ishant's earlier contribution to dismissing Punjab Kings opener Jonny Bairstow with a crucial fingertip deflection that resulted in a run-out.

The severity of Ishant's injury and his availability for future matches remains unclear.