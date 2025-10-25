HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Nitish Reddy is not playing in third Australia ODI

October 25, 2025 10:31 IST

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IMAGE: A left quadriceps injury during the two-wicket defeat to Australia in the second ODI ruled Nitish Kumar Reddy out of the third and final fixture in Sydney on Saturday. Photograph: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the two-wicket defeat to Australia in the second ODI, which subsequently ruled him out of the third and final fixture in Sydney on Saturday.

After Australia won the toss and opted to bat, India captain Shubman Gill announced two changes in the final eleven, Arshdeep Singh and Nitish making way for Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav.

 

Moments after the toss, the BCCI revealed that Nitish's absence stems from an injury and he is currently being monitored by the board's medical team daily.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and was subsequently unavailable for selection for the third ODI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him on a daily basis," BCCI posted on X.

The 22-year-old failed to make an impact during the must-win second ODI for India, scoring just eight runs off 10 deliveries and returning wicketless after a three-over spell while conceding 24 runs, at an economy of 8.00.

Meanwhile, there was no word on Arshdeep's availability, and speculation suggested it is a fitness issue.

The left-armer was visibly struggling with cramps in the Adelaide outing and received treatment from the staff on the sidelines.

The third ODI between the two giants is a dead rubber after Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead with a narrow two-wicket win in Adelaide.

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

