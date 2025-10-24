How Kohli can regain his lost touch? He needs to...

'I hope Virat starts rotating the strike quickly, gets some runs on the board, and once that happens, there's no looking back for him.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli perished for an eight-ball duck on his highly anticipated return to international cricket after a seven-month absence . Photograph: ANI Photo

India will take on Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday amid speculations that the inconsequential game could be batting stalwart Virat Kohli's last dance on Australian soil.

Kohli, whose return to international cricket after a seven-month hiatus ended in disappointment after bagging a pair in the first two ODIs in Perth and Adelaide, will be keen to put on a show in Sydney and end the series on a high.

The star batter, who looked out of touch on both occasions, needs to focus on strike rotation ahead of the final ODI, according to former India international Irfan Pathan.

Speaking on JioStar, Irfan said Virat's form is important for India's fortunes.

"Virat Kohli's form is important. He needs to rotate the strike and keep the scoreboard moving. Because once he starts doing that, it becomes very difficult for any opposition to stop him. I hope Virat starts rotating the strike quickly, gets some runs on the board, and once that happens, there's no looking back for him," he said.

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar opined that Indian's pace attack, crippled by the absence of premium seamer Jasprit Bumrah, needs to strike in the Powerplay to stop Australia from seizing the momentum early.

"With the kind of assistance they're getting on these Australian pitches, they need to make full use of the conditions and show that in their performances. I would like to see the Indian pacers, especially with the new ball, strike early and make an impact," he said.

In the first two matches, Indian pacers accounted for six out of the 11 Australian wickets, with Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh scalping two each in the previous match. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep, with three wickets at an average of 24.00, has been India's leading wicket-taker, while Rana averages 43.00 and Mohammed Siraj averages 70 for a single wicket across two matches.

Former Team India opening batter Aakash Chopra pointed out that since the three-pacer strategy would not be needed on a spin-friendly Sydney Cricket Ground, Kuldeep Yadav, the lone specialist spinner the squad, should be included in the playing XI.

"Three fast bowlers might not be needed in Sydney, because it is generally a spin-friendly pitch. Kuldeep Yadav enjoys bowling here; it is a big ground, and you can use that to your advantage in the middle overs. India should play Kuldeep and look to exploit the middle overs phase, creating wicket-taking opportunities and pressure through spin," he said.

Kuldeep picked up two wickets for 54 in the sole ODI he played at this venue back in 2019. Overall, in three matches across all the formats, Kuldeep has taken eight wickets at the SCG at an average of 21.50, that include a five-wicket haul during the fourth Test of the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.