HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Sarfaraz doesn't need India A to play int'l cricket'

'Sarfaraz doesn't need India A to play int'l cricket'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 24, 2025 18:21 IST

x

'If he gets back to scoring again, he can straight away go and play Test series also.'

Sarfaraz

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan last played for India in the home Test series against New Zealand in October 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sarfaraz Khan doesn't need India A exposure tours and series to play international cricket as the middle-order India batter can find his way back into the Test side with runs in domestic cricket, said India all-rounder Shardul Thakur on Friday.

Sarfaraz, who made his Test debut against England in the Rajkot Test of 2023-24 season, was a part of India's tour of Australia late last year but he has been ignored for the Test side since then.

The 28-year-old Sarfaraz, who last played in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand for his overall six Test appearances for India, was also ignored for the India A series against South Africa A recently.

"Nowadays, for the India A side, they look at boys, who they want to prepare for international cricket," Thakur, who also captains Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, told the media.

"Sarfraz doesn't need India A game to play international cricket. If he gets back to scoring again, he can straight away go and play Test series also," he said.

Even as Sarfaraz failed to convert his starts in both the innings, Mumbai recorded their first-ever victory over Jammu and Kashmir in their first Ranji Trophy match.

"He is coming from injury lay-off. But before that, he scored two-three centuries in the Buchi Babu Trophy before getting injured.

"Coming back against J&K in the previous match, he had a nice 40 (42). It was very unfortunate to have been run out. But for him, I don't think playing India A is important," Thakur said.

Thakur expressed confidence that Sarfaraz will be able to come good in coming games as Mumbai look to build on their strong start.

"He is a senior pro and whenever we put him in there in the 22 yards, he is someone who always delivers in crunch situations," Thakur said.

"He has big scores of 200-250s and those innings have come when the team was two or three down quite early in the innings. To play that kind of innings under pressure, you have to have something special in you."

"He is one of the special players who never disappoints to perform and put up big scores. He has done it for years and years. Regardless of which number he bats, I think he will deliver," Thakur added.

 

The 42-time winners will now take on Chhattisgarh for their first home game starting here at the BKC Ground.

In other Group D matches of the second round, Jammu and Kashmir will look to bounce back after their defeat when they take on a confident Rajasthan, who won their season opener against Chhattisgarh, at Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium.

Delhi will take on Himachal Pradesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium whereas Puducherry will face Hyderabad in their backyard.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Asia Cup Trophy Moved To Secret Location In Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Trophy Moved To Secret Location In Abu Dhabi
Will Kohli bow out after surpassing Sangakkara?
Will Kohli bow out after surpassing Sangakkara?
Jadeja boost for Saurashtra against formidable MP
Jadeja boost for Saurashtra against formidable MP
Last Dance Down Under: Ro-Ko set for Aussie swansong
Last Dance Down Under: Ro-Ko set for Aussie swansong
'Do You Think Kohli Will Retire After 0 And 0?'
'Do You Think Kohli Will Retire After 0 And 0?'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Where Did Sundar Pichai Go To School?

webstory image 2

8 Temples Offering Unusual Prasad

webstory image 3

Samsung Unveils Galaxy M17 5G, Starting At ₹12,499

VIDEOS

Rajnath Singh Visits Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer2:04

Rajnath Singh Visits Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer

Rajnath Singh Observes Massive Military Drill Near Pakistan Border20:37

Rajnath Singh Observes Massive Military Drill Near...

Nitish Kumar launches scathing attack on Lalu family11:57

Nitish Kumar launches scathing attack on Lalu family

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO