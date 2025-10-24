HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rain has final say in Sri Lanka-Pakistan Women's WC clash

Rain has final say in Sri Lanka-Pakistan Women's WC clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 24, 2025 20:46 IST

x

Pakistan

IMAGE: Pakistan were 18 for no loss in 4.2 overs when the match was called off due to persistent rain. Photograph: ICC Cricket World Cup/X

SCORECARD

Rain once again played spoilsport at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, as the ICC Women's ODI World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was abandoned on Friday.

When an unrelenting downpour washed the Khettarama for a second time, Pakistan, after being asked to bat first, were 18 without loss in 4.2 overs.

It was also the fifth washout out of 11 matches at this venue of this tournament, raising questions over its planning.

It's a no-brainer that the Northeast monsoon hits the region during this time, yet the organisers went ahead with the schedule, leaving teams and fans at the mercy of the elements.

The abandoned matches also affected Sri Lanka's hopes to make the semifinals, as the hosts finished fifth in the eight-team table with five points from one win, three losses, and three washouts.

Pakistan have just two points from four losses and three no-results, as they ended the campaign without a win in seven matches.

The toss was delayed for more than three hours as the ground staff scrambled around with covers amid strong winds and repeated pitch inspections which failed to convince the umpires. All this amid, rain of varying intensity.

 

Players remained on the field, hoping for a break in the showers but the relentless rain forced the officials to call-off the match around 8.10 pm local time.

In the inconsequential last group clash, all eyes were on Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, who has led the side for over a decade. This was perceived to be the last ODI World Cup outing for the 35-year-old in her long and decorated career.

She, however, has not made anything official but if it indeed was the end, then the Lankan would walk away with a heavy heart.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

How Kohli can regain his lost touch? He needs to...
How Kohli can regain his lost touch? He needs to...
'Sarfaraz doesn't need India A to play int'l cricket'
'Sarfaraz doesn't need India A to play int'l cricket'
What Happens When You Try Hard To Get Into Team India!
What Happens When You Try Hard To Get Into Team India!
PSL Drama: Multan Sultans owner rips PCB legal notice
PSL Drama: Multan Sultans owner rips PCB legal notice
Will Kohli bow out after surpassing Sangakkara?
Will Kohli bow out after surpassing Sangakkara?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Where Did Sundar Pichai Go To School?

webstory image 2

8 Temples Offering Unusual Prasad

webstory image 3

Samsung Unveils Galaxy M17 5G, Starting At ₹12,499

VIDEOS

Aditi Rao Hydari rocks her airport look1:00

Aditi Rao Hydari rocks her airport look

Rajnath Singh Visits Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer2:04

Rajnath Singh Visits Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer

Nitish Kumar launches scathing attack on Lalu family11:57

Nitish Kumar launches scathing attack on Lalu family

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO