Will Kohli bow out after surpassing Sangakkara?

IMAGE: As Virat Kohli walked off after getting out for a duck in the second ODI against Australia, he took off his gloves and waved towards the Adelaide crowd . Photograph: BCCI/X

A sky washed in blue, a gentle breeze rippling through the outfield, and sunlight dancing on fresh-cut grass... The stage is set for the India-Australia third one-dayer at the storied Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The series is done and dusted as Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead with a two-wicket win in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday.

Even though the last contest is technically a dead rubber, Indian fans are expected to turn up in large numbers as the fixture could well be Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's swansong on Australian soil.

"I'm very excited to see the match, and I really hope that India win tomorrow," Prachi, a young Indian fan, said on the eve of the match.

Speculations have been rife that that Virat Kohli, who have already retired from Tests and T20Is, might bid farewell to international cricket after the match.

The 36-Year-old batting stalwart, who returned to international cricket after a seven-month hiatus, has struggled in the ongoing series, getting out for a pair in the first two matches -- a first in his ODI career.

Virat, who holds the record for the most centuries in the 50-over format with 51 tons under his belt, looked completely out of touch during the second ODI in Adelaide, one of his favourite grounds where he had tallied 975 runs in 12 matches at an average of 65.00. He has hit five centuries and four fifties at the venue.

After Xavier Bartlett pinned him in front of the stumps for a four-ball duck, Kohli he took off his gloves on the way back to the dugout and waved the Adelaide crowd.

The gesture sparked massive speculations on social media about his potential retirement from ODIs, which would mark the end of an era-defining stint with Team India.

"I feel pretty excited. Virat Kohli is my favourite player. I'm excited to see him tomorrow. I hope that he does not retire," a fan, waiting outside the stadium to catch a glimpse of Kohli during training, said.

Kohli needs 54 more runs to surpass Kumar Sangakkara to be the second-highest run-scorer ever in ODI cricket. Will he be able to regain his touch and reach that milestone at the SCG?