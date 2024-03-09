Injury concerns grow for CSK: Pathirana suffers hamstring strain

IMAGE: Sri Lankan pacer suffered a hamstring strain ahead of the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Two weeks ahead of the upcoming IPL, defending champions Chennai Super Kings were left to fret over another injury concern as pacer Matheesha Pathirana has suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain on his left leg.

The Sri Lankan slinger suffered the niggle during the second T20I against Bangladesh at Sylhet on March 6 and left the field without completing his spell.

"Matheesha Pathirana will not be available for selection for the third T20I (on Saturday), as the player has sustained a Grade 1 hamstring injury on his left leg," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

Pathirana bowled 3.4 overs in that match and took two wickets while conceding 28 runs.

This edition of IPL will start from March 22 and the CSK will face cross-city rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the opening match.

"The Grade 1 hamstring typically takes nearly two weeks to recover fully. So, it remains to be seen when Pathirana can join the team, and it is hard to tell at this stage whether he will be available for the initial couple of matches," an IPL source told PTI.

Pathirana played a big role in CSK's title march in the previous IPL, grabbing 19 wickets from 12 matches.

CSK are already without opener Devon Conway as the Kiwi batter has been ruled out for at least the first half of the league.

Conway sustained a thumb injury during the recent T20I series against Australia and has missed the subsequent two-match Test series.

Conway was CSK's leading run-getter in IPL 2023 with 672 runs, averaging close to 52.