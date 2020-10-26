News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injured Saini likely to miss MI match

Injured Saini likely to miss MI match

Source: PTI
October 26, 2020 17:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Navdeep Saini was hit on the right thumb while fielding off his own bowling in the 18th over. He immediately left the field and got his webbing stitched up by a surgeon.

IMAGE: Navdeep Saini was hit on the right thumb while fielding off his own bowling in the 18th over. He immediately left the field and got his webbing stitched up by a surgeon. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Navdeep Saini is a doubtful starter for their next IPL match against Mumbai Indians after sustaining a split webbing in his right hand during the game against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.

It must be noted that Saini, who is set to be a part of India's touring team to Australia will also need the permission of BCCI's medical team, which is a keeping a tab on all international players.

 

During the match against CSK on Sunday, Saini was hit on the right thumb while fielding off his own bowling in the 18th over. He immediately left the field and got his webbing stitched up by a surgeon.

"Saini has split his webbing in the last ball there," RCB team physio Evan Speechly told RCB TV after the match.

"He obviously got hit on the right thumb. Fortunately, we had a good hand surgeon, who stitched up nicely, put five stitches.

"So, we will monitor him overnight and check whether he can ready for next match. I cannot be sure when he is good to go but hoping he will play next match."

Speechly said he cannot say with certainty if Saini will be able to play against MI as the injury is on his bowling hand.

"It's also because Saini's injury is on his bowling hand, so it puts a lot of pressure on him.

"I cannot be sure when he will be good to go. I am hoping that he will be good to play in the next game and the rest of the tournament," he said.

Speechly said the injury is similar to what RCB skipper Virat Kohli suffered in the 2016 season.

"Virat, four-five years ago had it in Kolkata. We managed to stop the bleeding and he smashed a 100 (113, against the Kings XI Punjab) after we got a plastic surgeon, who had stitched it. Unfortunately, you cannot compare the two injuries," he said.

"Some people manage it and some can't."

Kohli had finished that season with 973 runs despite having nine stiches on his right hand.

Saini has been a key bowler for RCB, having taken five wickets conceding just 7.95 runs an over.

RCB, who finished runners-up in 2016, are currently placed in the third spot in IPL standing with 14 points, behind Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Kohli's men will play Mumbai, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in their remaining league matches.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Anushka and the baby bump in red
PIX: Anushka and the baby bump in red
What a time to be alive, says record-breaking Hamilton
What a time to be alive, says record-breaking Hamilton
Dhoni's CSK first team to be eliminated from IPL 13
Dhoni's CSK first team to be eliminated from IPL 13
Campaign ends for first phase of Bihar elections
Campaign ends for first phase of Bihar elections
NEW! Generals involved in national security talks
NEW! Generals involved in national security talks
Ahead of 2+2 dialogue, Rajnath holds talks with Esper
Ahead of 2+2 dialogue, Rajnath holds talks with Esper
Sensex plunges 540 points; RIL tanks 4%
Sensex plunges 540 points; RIL tanks 4%

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

SEE: The winning mood in Royals camp

SEE: The winning mood in Royals camp

Stokes gets Tendulkar, Manjrekar hat tip

Stokes gets Tendulkar, Manjrekar hat tip

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use