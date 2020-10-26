News
SEE: The winning mood in Royals camp

SEE: The winning mood in Royals camp

By HARISH KOTIAN
October 26, 2020 16:52 IST
Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Star Ben Stokes in the Royals turban. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy, Rajasthan Royals/Instagram
 

The Rajasthan Royals were a delighted unit after their brilliant eight wicket victory against the Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Captain Steve Smith congratulated his team in the dressing room for their splendid showing against the defending champions as the Royals chased down a huge 196 for victory with 10 balls, courtesy of Ben Stokes's splendid 107 not out from 60 balls while Sanju Samson stroked an entertaining 54 from 31 balls.

The Ben and Sanju show yielded an unbroken 152 run stand from 82 balls for the third wicket.

'A really good performance lads,' Steve told the dressing room. 'I thought we bowled really well. The spinners did a magnificent job in the middle overs, we had things under control. I think there was a bit of execution stuff that didn't go plan in the end, that happens.'

'Talking about our batting, the intent from the outset was outstanding. That partnership (between Stokes and Samson) is something that we have been crying out for.'

'The way you guys -- Stokesy and Sanju -- closed the game out for us. You guys played amazing cricket, I think we need these kind of partnerships to win games consistently. Well done.'

Stokes was awarded the Royals turban for his wonderful knock.

 

 

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
