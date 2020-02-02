'Rohit should be fine in a couple of days'

Source:

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma suffers a leg injury and retires during the fifth T20 International against New Zealand. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Stand-in India captain Rohit Sharma did not take the field after injuring his calf while batting in the fifth T20 International against New Zealand on Sunday but team-mate K L Rahul said that "he should be fine in a couple of days".

"Rohit Sharma is being assessed at the moment. He will not take the field today," BCCI said.

KL Rahul captained the side in Rohit's absence as the visitors won the match by seven runs to clinch a 5-0 series whitewash. Regular captain Virat Kohli was rested the final game of the series.



Rohit, batting at number three, was forced to retired hurt after injuring his left calf while hitting a six. He walked off the field in discomfort after he had hit a quickfire 60 from 41 balls, hitting three fours as well as three sixes.

"Rohit's alright, unfortunate injury, hopefully he should be fine in a couple of days," Rahul said after the match.



India play the first game of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday.