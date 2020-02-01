News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik ruled out of New Zealand Test series

Hardik ruled out of New Zealand Test series

February 01, 2020 14:00 IST

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Returning from surgery on his back, Hardik Pandya had flunked the bowling workload monitoring test, one of the mandatory requirements to be considered for selection, last month. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Twitter

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full fitness.

 

Returning from surgery on his back, Pandya had flunked the bowling workload monitoring test, one of the mandatory requirements to be considered for selection, last month.

"Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He travelled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone," read a statement from Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah.

"Hardik will be under rehab at the National Cricket Academy until he regains full match fitness," it added.

SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

India eye 5-0 NZ sweep in experimental mode

India eye 5-0 NZ sweep in experimental mode

'Will treat U-19 WC SF vs India like normal game'

'Will treat U-19 WC SF vs India like normal game'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use