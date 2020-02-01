Hardik ruled out of New Zealand Test series

February 01, 2020 14:00 IST

IMAGE: Returning from surgery on his back, Hardik Pandya had flunked the bowling workload monitoring test, one of the mandatory requirements to be considered for selection, last month. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Twitter

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full fitness.

Returning from surgery on his back, Pandya had flunked the bowling workload monitoring test, one of the mandatory requirements to be considered for selection, last month.

"Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He travelled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone," read a statement from Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah.

"Hardik will be under rehab at the National Cricket Academy until he regains full match fitness," it added.