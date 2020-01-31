PHOTOS: What Kohli & Co are up to in New Zealand...

Last updated on: January 31, 2020 10:04 IST

The Indian cricket team seems to be making most of its time in New Zealand.

The cricketers are soaking in breathtaking views from around Kiwiland, which includes some beautiful lakes, picturesque mountain ranges and are relishing roaming around city centres without getting mobbed for selfies.

On the field too, India have had things going to plan -- the Virat Kohli-led side won the first three matches to seal the five-match T20 International series 3-0.

Take a look at how the players are spending time in New Zealand.



Captain Virat Kohli enjoyed some solo time on the banks of a lake and posted a picture on Instagram. "Life is a blessing," he says.





For the in-form KL Rahul, the peaceful settings around New Zealand are a "Sweet Escape.."





Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant are reliving their childhood days.

"Don't miss an opportunity to be a kid again #newzealand," says Thakur as he goes on a tri-cycle ride with Pant in Wellington.

VIDEO: Shardul Thakur/Instagram



Pacer Mohammed Shami, who bowled India to a thrilling victory with a superb final over in the third T20I, caught up with former India pacer Irfan Pathan and his family for dinner earlier in the week.

"Thank you so much for dinner & Good quality time with Pathan family @irfanpathan_official @imrankpathan_official," he said.



Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is happy posing for some pictures by the bay.





"Standing on the horizon looking at the bay," he says.





"Just the two team mates - chilling," says Chahal as he poses with team-mate Rishabh Pant.