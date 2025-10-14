HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
WTC standings update: India stay at third

October 14, 2025

IMAGE: India remain behind Australia, who top the table with a perfect 100 PCT, and Sri Lanka, in second with 66.67 PCT. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill celebrated his maiden Test series win as India completed a 2-0 sweep over West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Needing just 58 runs on the final day, India reached the target in 17.2 overs, powered by KL Rahul’s unbeaten 58 and B Sai Sudharsan’s 39.

 

The victory reinforced India’s home dominance and boosted their World Test Championship (WTC) points tally, keeping them third in the standings with four wins from seven matches, alongside two losses and one draw. The team earned 12 points from this series, raising their Points Collected Percentage (PCT) to 61.90.

India remain behind Australia, who top the table with a perfect 100 PCT, and Sri Lanka, in second with 66.67 PCT. This win also marked India’s 122nd Test victory at home in 296 matches. In the first Test of the series in Ahmedabad, India had defeated the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs.

WTC table

For the West Indies, it was their fifth consecutive loss in the WTC 2025-27 cycle. Following India in the points table are England, Bangladesh, and the West Indies, with PCTs of 43.33, 16.67, and 0.00, respectively.

 

