HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » How West Indies fought back but India sealed the series

How West Indies fought back but India sealed the series

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 14, 2025 11:33 IST

x

Team India players

IMAGE: India chased 121 to complete a 2-0 Test sweep. Photograph: BCCI

India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the second and final Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 121 for victory, the home side achieved the target in the final day's morning session with KL Rahul making 58 not out and B Sai Sudharsan contributing 39.

India, who won the series opener in Ahmedabad inside three days, put themselves in the box seat when they amassed 518-5 before declaring their first innings.

 

West Indies folded for 248 in the first innings and were made to follow on.

The visitors rode hundreds by John Campbell and Shai Hope to post 390 all out in their second innings, stretching the contest into its final day.

West Indies skipper Roston Chase dismissed B Sai Sudharsan (39) and India captain Shubman Gill (13) but Rahul stayed put to guide the hosts to victory.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: India down Windies to complete series sweep
PIX: India down Windies to complete series sweep
Why Shami will relish playing Ranji at Eden Gardens
Why Shami will relish playing Ranji at Eden Gardens
If we fight hard, there will be...: Lara's message to WI
If we fight hard, there will be...: Lara's message to WI
'Rohit Always Puts The Team Above Everything'
'Rohit Always Puts The Team Above Everything'
Gill's Era Dawns: Kohli, Rohit's Last Hurrah
Gill's Era Dawns: Kohli, Rohit's Last Hurrah

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Kishore Kumar Classics

webstory image 2

10 Songs That Amitabh Sang

webstory image 3

10 Libraries In India You Must Visit

VIDEOS

Kriti Sanon's Beauty Is Next-Level0:57

Kriti Sanon's Beauty Is Next-Level

Major Road Collapse in Bhopal Leaves 30-Foot-Deep Crater3:49

Major Road Collapse in Bhopal Leaves 30-Foot-Deep Crater

Trump praises 'good friend' Modi in Egypt, gestures to Shehbaz Sharif behind him0:33

Trump praises 'good friend' Modi in Egypt, gestures to...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO