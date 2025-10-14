How West Indies fought back but India sealed the series

IMAGE: India chased 121 to complete a 2-0 Test sweep. Photograph: BCCI

India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the second and final Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 121 for victory, the home side achieved the target in the final day's morning session with KL Rahul making 58 not out and B Sai Sudharsan contributing 39.

India, who won the series opener in Ahmedabad inside three days, put themselves in the box seat when they amassed 518-5 before declaring their first innings.

West Indies folded for 248 in the first innings and were made to follow on.

The visitors rode hundreds by John Campbell and Shai Hope to post 390 all out in their second innings, stretching the contest into its final day.

West Indies skipper Roston Chase dismissed B Sai Sudharsan (39) and India captain Shubman Gill (13) but Rahul stayed put to guide the hosts to victory.