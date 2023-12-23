Women's Test PIX: India in control after big lead

IMAGE: Australia opener Phoebe Litchfield misses the reverse sweep to be bowled by Sneh Rana on Day 3 of the one-off Test match on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

India women picked up a couple of wickets in the morning session after grabbing a big lead to take control of the one-off Test against Australia, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.



Australia were 63/2 in 17 overs at lunch on Day 3 with Ellyse Perry on seven and Tahlia McGrath on one -- trailing India's first innings score by 124 runs.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 406 in their first innings, taking a decisive first innings lead of 87 runs.



Resuming on 376/7, India lost their last three wickets for 30 runs.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the run out of Beth Mooney. Photograph: BCCI

Australia's short ball tactics beared fruit as they quickly finished off India's innings. Pooja Vastrakar was the first wicket on the third day, pulling the short ball Annabel Sutherland straight to the fielder at square leg to perish for 47, after she had put on 122 runs for the eighth wicket with Deepti Sharma.



Sharma top-scored for India with a fine knock of 78 which was instrumental in taking India past 400. She was the next wicket to fall, bowled by Kim Garth after missing the flick off a full straight delivery and Renuka Singh was bowled by Sutherland for eight.

IMAGE: No 8 Deepti Sharma top-scored for India with a fine innings of 87. Photograph: BCCI

In their second innings, Australia made a bright start courtesy of openers Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield, who put on 49 runs for the first wicket from 11.5 overs.



However, the well-set Mooney was unfortunately run out for 33 after some quick work from Richa Ghosh at silly point. Mooney defended the full ball from Sneh Rana straight to Ghosh, who was standing close to the pitch on the off-side, before she strangely walked out her crease and the fielder was quick to break the stumps.

IMAGE: Kim Garth celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Deepti Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

A couple of overs later Rana struck with the ball. Litchfield missed the reverse sweep off spinner Rana and was bowled for 18.



Perry was dropped on five by Ghosh at short leg as Australia reached 63/2 at the lunch interval.