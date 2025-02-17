No Indian Flag At Karachi Stadium!

IMAGE: The National Stadium in Karachi will host the opening game between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The Pakistan Cricket Board has responded to India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy by excluding the Indian Tri-colour from the National stadium in Karachi.



Ahead of the start of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday, the flags of the seven other participating teams, including hosts Pakistan, were displayed on the top of the National stadium but the Indian flag was nowhere to be seen.



The videos of the missing Indian flag posted by some Pakistan fans went viral on social media.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Screengrab via Nawaz/X

India's matches in the eight-team Champions Trophy will be played in Dubai after they refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns.