IMAGE: Mohammed Shami and his daughter Aaira at Eid celebrations on Saturday. Photograph: Mohammed Shami/X

India pacer Mohammed Shami celebrated Eid ul Adha with his daughter Aaira and other members of his family and posted pictures with them on his social media handles.

IMAGE:Mohammed Shami with family members.

Shami also sent his greetings to his followers on the occassion, tweeting: 'Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Eid ul Adha. May this auspicious occasion bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to all. Eid Mubarak! #EidMubarak #EidUlAdha'

The 34 year old Shami has been left out of India's squad for the England tour with an injury.