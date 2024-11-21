IMAGE: KL Rahul has been severely out of touch lately. Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Mayank Agarwal backed the Indian batters to banish their recent woes in Australia.

India's batters failed miserably against New Zealand in the series they were

“They have prepared in the best way they can or they should, according to them, which we must trust. They are going to face challenges, definitely. It's a place where cricket is played really hard,” Agarwal, part of India's 2-1 win on the 2018-19 tour, told PTI.

“You want to put yourself out there with a mindset of saying, ‘I want to be in that tough situation, or, I want to be in a situation where the chips are down and I can find a way and win the situation and win the game for the team',” he said.

Agarwal backed his long-time mate KL Rahul, who is set to open in place of Rohit Sharma in the opening Test, crediting him for his flexibility in the batting line-up.

“The real question here is that whenever you are going to play for India, when you are going to represent your national team, there is going to be pressure. The situations have been (different), where he has been asked to open and he has been asked to play different roles,” he said.

“I give him credit that he is somebody who is adapted to playing everywhere. We have seen that he has done really well overseas. He is very calm and he is very collected. He just needs to go about doing his routines, going about playing the way he plays and just stay calm,” he said.