HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India's secret weapon vs NZ in Champions Trophy final?

India's secret weapon vs NZ in Champions Trophy final?

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2025 09:37 IST

x

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has a phenomenal record against New Zealand in ODI cricket. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

As India gears up to face New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9, all eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer, the backbone of India's middle order.

With an impressive blend of composure and aggression, Iyer has been a standout performer in the 50-over format, particularly against the Blackcaps.

With India being undefeated in the tournament so far and the Kiwis having looked rock solid with bat and ball under the captaincy of Mitchell Santner, the clash promises to be an epic sequel to their 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, when New Zealand won.

Men in Blue would like to avenge losses to the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

 

Iyer has a phenomenal record against New Zealand in ODI cricket.

In nine ODIs against the Kiwis, he has scored 563 runs in eight innings at an average of 70.37 and a strike rate of 100.71, with two centuries and four fifties. His best score is 105.

Iyer's standout performance against New Zealand includes a 70-ball 105, consisting of four boundaries and eight sixes, during the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinals at his home ground of Wankhede Stadium.

His 67-ball ton is the fastest century by a batter in Cricket World Cup knockout stage matches.

Iyer also has a Test century against New Zealand, which he made on his debut in November 2021.

Iyer's overall numbers against NZ are 990 runs in 23 innings at an average of 47.14, with three fours and six fifties. His best score is 105*.

He is currently the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament and India's second-highest with 195 runs in four matches at an average of 48.75, with a strike rate of 79.91 and two fifties. His best score is 79. In seven ODIs this year, Iyer has scored 376 runs at an average of 53.71 and a strike rate of 96.16, with four half-centuries and best score of 79.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can India Win The Champions Trophy Final?
Can India Win The Champions Trophy Final?
How Our Batters Fared In ICC ODI Finals
How Our Batters Fared In ICC ODI Finals
Childhood coach defends Shami for not observing Roza
Childhood coach defends Shami for not observing Roza
Stokes in race with Brooks for England ODI captaincy
Stokes in race with Brooks for England ODI captaincy
Match officials announced for Champions Trophy finale
Match officials announced for Champions Trophy finale

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

webstory image 2

10 Lovely Fauji Towns With A Retro Vibe

webstory image 3

Easy, Peas-y: 17 Lovely Recipes With Peas

VIDEOS

Modi enjoys beauty of snow-capped mountains in Mukhwa, Uttarakhand1:16

Modi enjoys beauty of snow-capped mountains in Mukhwa,...

'A criminal': Muslim cleric slams cricketer Shami for not observing Roza1:32

'A criminal': Muslim cleric slams cricketer Shami for not...

UAE Ambassador to India hosts Ramadan Iftar Party in New Delhi2:27

UAE Ambassador to India hosts Ramadan Iftar Party in New...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD