Childhood coach defends Shami for not observing Roza

Badaruddin Siddiqui, the childhood coach of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, defended the star bowler amid controversial remarks by All India Muslim Jamaat President, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi for not observing Roza during Ramzan.

Siddiqui said that Shami was totally right in consuming an energy drink during the match against Australia on Tuesday and "country comes first".

The 34-year-old player was seen consuming an energy drink during the semi-final against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Maulana of Bareilvi stoked a controversy by calling Shami "a criminal" for not observing Roza during Ramzan.

The Islamic Holy Month of Ramzan started on Tuesday, March 4.

Speaking to ANI, Siddiqui defended Shami, saying, "Whatever Shami did was right, and there is no need to pay attention to these things. He should focus on the final match and forget all these things. He has not committed any crime, he has done all this for the country. Personal things can be done later but the country comes first...I request everyone not to say such things and stand with the entire team."

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), member Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli on Thursday also came to Shami's defence, saying that since the bowler was playing he had an option to not observe Roza and nobody has a right to raise a finger on the cricketer.

"It is compulsory for all Muslims to observe Roza, especially in the month of Ramazan. However, Allah has mentioned in the Quran that if a person is on a journey or not well, they have the option not to observe Roza. In the case of Mohammed Shami, he is on a tour, so he has the option not to observe Roza. Nobody has a right to raise a finger on him," Mahli told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, Shami's cousin, Mumtaz, came out in support of his brother, saying: "He is playing for the country. There are many Pakistani players who have not kept Roza and are playing matches, so this is nothing new.

"It is very shameful that such things are being said about him. We will tell Mohammed Shami not to pay attention to these things and prepare for the match on March 9," Mumtaz said while speaking to ANI.

Shami is now the second highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Champions Trophy with eight wickets in four matches at an average of 19.88.