Pakistan seal series after Australia fail trial by spin

Pakistan seal series after Australia fail trial by spin

January 31, 2026 21:23 IST

Shadab Khan

IMAGE: Shadab Khan picked up three wickets giving away 26 runs in his four overs as Pakistan defeated Australia to clinch the three-match T20I series 2-0. Photograph: ANI Photo

 ● SCORECARD

Pakistan grabbed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia after skipper Salman Agha led by example to secure their comprehensive 90-run victory in the second match in Lahore on Saturday.

Electing to bat, Pakistan amassed 198-5 after Salman (76) and Usman Khan (53) produced breezy half-centuries.

The hosts then unleashed five spinners, who strangled the Australian batters, eventually bowling them out for 108 inside 16 overs.

Australia arrived without several frontline players but losing all 10 wickets to the spinners will be a reality check for them ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in similar conditions in India and Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Matthew Kuhnemann dismissed Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan in the second over but Salman and Saim Ayub (23) steadied the innings.

Babar Azam's lean run continued when he fell to Adam Zampa for the second time in the series but Usman combined with Salman to prevent any batting collapse.

Shadab Khan contributed an unbeaten 28 down the order to take Pakistan close to the 200 mark.

Australia wobbled early in their reply, slumping to 29-3 in the fifth over after losing skipper Mitchell Marsh, fellow opener Travis Head and the dangerous Josh Inglis in quick succession.

 

Matt Renshaw, included in Australia's T20 World Cup squad earlier on Saturday, managed two as the tourists laboured to 71-5 at the halfway stage of their innings.

Matt Short, who was dropped from the World Cup squad to accommodate Renshaw, made a defiant 27.

Australia's hopes hinged entirely on Cameron Green (35), who found a way to negate Pakistan's spinners before falling to one of them, Usman Tariq, in the 11th over, slicing the ball to Shadab (3-26) at point.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
