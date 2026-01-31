HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Good news for India! Tilak Varma regains match fitness

Good news for India! Tilak Varma regains match fitness

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2026 19:15 IST

x

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma recently underwent surgery for testicular torsion, which ruled him out of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Photograph: ANI Photo

Team India batter Tilak Varma is set to be cleared by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru after making a successful recovery from a groin injury.

A BCCI source said on Saturday that Tilak is going to released from CoE and he will link up with the Indian team in Mumbai on February 3, giving the side a massive boost days before the T20 World Cup gets underway across venues in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

"He has regained full match fitness," the source said.

After undergoing surgery for a groin injury on January 7, Varma has been training at the CoE. He was scheduled to participate in a simulation match on Friday to receive final fitness clearance.

The development means the 23-year-old batter is expected to be available for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

 

Following his clearance, Varma is expected to join the Indian squad for warm-up fixtures ahead of the T20 showpiece.

He will make his comeback to the national side after missing the recent T20 series against New Zealand, where Shreyas Iyer was used as his replacement.

Defending champions India will begin their campaign against the USA on the opening day of the T20 World Cup.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Big blow for Australia as Cummins out of T20 World Cup
Big blow for Australia as Cummins out of T20 World Cup
I'll celebrate Kohli's wicket by touching his feet'
I'll celebrate Kohli's wicket by touching his feet'
Huge relief for SA! Miller cleared to play T20 WC
Huge relief for SA! Miller cleared to play T20 WC
WPL thriller: DC vs Warriorz could decide Eliminator fate
WPL thriller: DC vs Warriorz could decide Eliminator fate
Can Afghanistan recreate 2024 magic in subcontinent?
Can Afghanistan recreate 2024 magic in subcontinent?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

Are Eggs Good Or Bad For You? 8 Medical Truths

webstory image 3

8 Indian States With The Most Forests

VIDEOS

Huma Qureshi's Bossy Airport Look Steals the Show0:39

Huma Qureshi's Bossy Airport Look Steals the Show

Sunetra Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy CM1:34

Sunetra Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy CM

Shahid Kapoor looks stylish at Mumbai airport0:48

Shahid Kapoor looks stylish at Mumbai airport

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO