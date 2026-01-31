'T20 is thrilling, but base of game is Test cricket'

IMAGE: India are eyeing history by becoming the first ever team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title. Photograph: BCCI

The legendary Kapil Dev believes Team India remains one of the strongest contenders in T20 cricket heading into the World Cup but stressed that Test cricket should continue to form the foundation of the sport.

Reflecting on India's preparation, Kapil said while the shortest format has grown in popularity, equal attention must be paid to the longer formats to ensure the game's overall health.

"I think there are two ways of looking at it. In T20 cricket, no doubt our team is one of the best-you can always have a bad day. But if you are talking about cricket, you have to talk about Test cricket," the 1983 World Cup-winning captain said.

"One-day cricket should also not be ignored. I understand that T20 is thrilling, but the base of the game is Test cricket, and we should be investing more time in it, along with one-day cricket as well."

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to clash in Group A on February 15 in Colombo.

Asked if the two rivals should play given the political tension, Kapil said such decisions were best left to the authorities and reiterated his support for the country's stance.

"It's not fair for people like me to make statements on this. It is the government's call or the cricket board's call.

"Whatever decision they take, I will stand by it because I prefer to stand by my country and not make loose statements. Many cricketers across the border like to do that-I don't. I choose to stand with my country, and whatever policy they have, I am with them."

Asked if recent Test losses to New Zealand and South Africa warranted separate coaches for different formats, Kapil said it would be inappropriate for former players to weigh in, insisting that such calls should be left to the board's think tank.

"I think it's not fair for me to give an answer like that. Whatever decision is taken, it should lead to the best result. The people who are sitting there and making decisions about Test cricket, One-Day cricket, and T20, that is their job," Kapil said.

"For people like us, it's very easy to make statements out of the blue, but I don't like doing that. It is the responsibility of the cricket board and its think tank, whoever they may be, to decide what is best for Test cricket, One-Day cricket, and T20Is.

"If three coaches are required, they should appoint three. If two are required, appoint two. If one coach is good enough, then that's fine too. It all depends on what the think tank decides."