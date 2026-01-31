HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » 'T20 is thrilling, but base of game is Test cricket'

'T20 is thrilling, but base of game is Test cricket'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2026 19:57 IST

x

Team India

IMAGE: India are eyeing history by becoming the first ever team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • India great Kapil backed India in T20s, but stressed focus should be on Test cricket. 
  • The shortest format has grown in popularity, but equal attention must be paid to the longer format, he says. 
  • According to him, it is up to the government to decide whether to suspend cricketing ties with Pakistan. 
 

The legendary Kapil Dev believes Team India remains one of the strongest contenders in T20 cricket heading into the World Cup but stressed that Test cricket should continue to form the foundation of the sport.

Reflecting on India's preparation, Kapil said while the shortest format has grown in popularity, equal attention must be paid to the longer formats to ensure the game's overall health.

"I think there are two ways of looking at it. In T20 cricket, no doubt our team is one of the best-you can always have a bad day. But if you are talking about cricket, you have to talk about Test cricket," the 1983 World Cup-winning captain said.

"One-day cricket should also not be ignored. I understand that T20 is thrilling, but the base of the game is Test cricket, and we should be investing more time in it, along with one-day cricket as well."

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to clash in Group A on February 15 in Colombo.

Asked if the two rivals should play given the political tension, Kapil said such decisions were best left to the authorities and reiterated his support for the country's stance.

"It's not fair for people like me to make statements on this. It is the government's call or the cricket board's call.

 

"Whatever decision they take, I will stand by it because I prefer to stand by my country and not make loose statements. Many cricketers across the border like to do that-I don't. I choose to stand with my country, and whatever policy they have, I am with them."

Asked if recent Test losses to New Zealand and South Africa warranted separate coaches for different formats, Kapil said it would be inappropriate for former players to weigh in, insisting that such calls should be left to the board's think tank.

"I think it's not fair for me to give an answer like that. Whatever decision is taken, it should lead to the best result. The people who are sitting there and making decisions about Test cricket, One-Day cricket, and T20, that is their job," Kapil said.

"For people like us, it's very easy to make statements out of the blue, but I don't like doing that. It is the responsibility of the cricket board and its think tank, whoever they may be, to decide what is best for Test cricket, One-Day cricket, and T20Is.

"If three coaches are required, they should appoint three. If two are required, appoint two. If one coach is good enough, then that's fine too. It all depends on what the think tank decides."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Good news for India! Tilak Varma regains match fitness
Good news for India! Tilak Varma regains match fitness
Huge relief for SA! Miller cleared to play T20 WC
Huge relief for SA! Miller cleared to play T20 WC
Can Afghanistan recreate 2024 magic in subcontinent?
Can Afghanistan recreate 2024 magic in subcontinent?
I'll celebrate Kohli's wicket by touching his feet'
I'll celebrate Kohli's wicket by touching his feet'
No Indian, no Pakistani when you represent the USA: Monank
No Indian, no Pakistani when you represent the USA: Monank

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

Are Eggs Good Or Bad For You? 8 Medical Truths

webstory image 3

8 Indian States With The Most Forests

VIDEOS

Bridge Collapses in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi Block2:08

Bridge Collapses in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi Block

Shahid Kapoor looks stylish at Mumbai airport0:48

Shahid Kapoor looks stylish at Mumbai airport

Watch! Himalayan Red Fox spotted in snow-covered landscape of Zojila Pass1:50

Watch! Himalayan Red Fox spotted in snow-covered...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO