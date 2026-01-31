I'll celebrate Kohli's wicket by touching his feet'

IMAGE: In IPL 2026, Virat Kohli and RCB will be looking to build on last season's success and defend the title. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli’s presence on the cricket field extends far beyond runs and records. His fitness regime, aggressive mindset and relentless hunger for improvement have made him an idol for aspiring players across formats.

His influence is such that many youngsters, even when playing against him or watching from the stands, find it difficult to celebrate his wicket. The moment of dismissal is often met not with jubilation, but with quiet awe.

Vishal Nishad, Punjab Kings' newest addition for IPL 2026, is an ardent fan of Kohli and his respect for the maestro transcends mere admiration.

The 20-year-old mystery spinner from Gorakhpur, who is all set to make his IPL debut, is looking forward to facing his idol on the pitch. When asked how he would celebrate if he managed to take Kohli's wicket, the youngster's reply was a direct reflection of the deep respect he has for Kohli.

"If I take his wicket, I'll touch his feet because he's my idol," he replied, displaying a rare blend of ambition and humility.

Inspired by Kohli's attitude, drive

Highlighting the influence of Kohli on his cricketing journey, Nishad added: "I am inspired by his attitude and his drive; he's my favourite."

His journey from poverty to a Rs 30 lakh (Rs million) IPL deal is a testament to his family's unwavering support.

"There were tough times. I used to accompany my father at his work sites and help him. I had even thought of quitting cricket," Nishad recalled.

"My mother told me to leave it and learn something else because becoming a cricketer was so difficult. But I didn't give up. I told her, 'Mom, I will definitely do it one day. Once my parents realised I was not going to give up, they stood firmly behind me."

Son of a painter from a small village called Madraha near Gorakhpur, Nishad used to be a tennis-ball player in his formative years, and he switched to the the leather ball four years ago heeding a friend's advice.

"Initially, I played tennis-ball cricket. A friend suggested to try the leather ball because he liked my action. After that, I decided to practice seriously. That's how it all started," he revealed.

"For three years, my coach taught me for free. Eventually, I got a chance to play in the UPT20 League for Gorakhpur Lions and could perform well. After two seasons there, Punjab Kings' scouts came calling."