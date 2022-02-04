News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ganguly's special message for Mithali and Co ahead of World Cup

Ganguly's special message for Mithali and Co ahead of World Cup

By Rediff Cricket
February 04, 2022 18:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, on Friday, conveyed his best to the Indian women's cricket team ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand starting on March 4. 

 

'30 days for the start of the women's World Cup in NZ ..wish the Indian team and the rest of the teams all the very best ... @ICC @BCCI' Ganguly captioned the video. 

'Women's cricket has improved enormously and gone to much higher directions since the last few years.

'Last final, the 50-over world cup, India playing England and losing that final. India did play the T20 World Cup final in Australia in 2020. So, to our girls, our ladies, all the very best. We are supporting and backing you. Make it memorable one,' the Indian cricket board chief added.

Mithali Raj and Co open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on March 6 at Bay Oval in Tauranga. 

Preceding the World Cup, India play a one-off T20 against New Zealand, followed by a five-match ODI series.

The Indian women's cricket team start their ICC World Cup campaign against Pakistan on March 4

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
The one big challenge for Rohit as India captain...
The one big challenge for Rohit as India captain...
Will 'KulCha' play together in 1st ODI?
Will 'KulCha' play together in 1st ODI?
Virat Kohli Is In Self-Denial
Virat Kohli Is In Self-Denial
Alliances unravel as TN heads for local bodies poll
Alliances unravel as TN heads for local bodies poll
Ukrainian, Russian athletes keep distance in Beijing
Ukrainian, Russian athletes keep distance in Beijing
HC to hear hate speech pleas in Delhi riots from Feb 8
HC to hear hate speech pleas in Delhi riots from Feb 8
Sensex ends in red; bank, energy stocks drag
Sensex ends in red; bank, energy stocks drag

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

Australia confirm first tour of Pakistan in 24 years

Australia confirm first tour of Pakistan in 24 years

I am doing my job as BCCI president: Ganguly

I am doing my job as BCCI president: Ganguly

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances