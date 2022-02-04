Ganguly's special message for Mithali and Co ahead of World Cup

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, on Friday, conveyed his best to the Indian women's cricket team ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand starting on March 4.

'30 days for the start of the women's World Cup in NZ ..wish the Indian team and the rest of the teams all the very best ... @ICC @BCCI' Ganguly captioned the video.

'Women's cricket has improved enormously and gone to much higher directions since the last few years.

'Last final, the 50-over world cup, India playing England and losing that final. India did play the T20 World Cup final in Australia in 2020. So, to our girls, our ladies, all the very best. We are supporting and backing you. Make it memorable one,' the Indian cricket board chief added.

Mithali Raj and Co open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on March 6 at Bay Oval in Tauranga.

Preceding the World Cup, India play a one-off T20 against New Zealand, followed by a five-match ODI series.