News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: Kohli, Rahul hit top gear at training

PICS: Kohli, Rahul hit top gear at training

By Rediff Cricket
December 19, 2021 20:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian cricket team touched down in South Africa on Friday, and, ahead of the Test series starting on Sunday, December 26, the cricketers donned their training gears and hit the ground running for their 2nd training session.

While coach Rahul Dravid was seen imparting his wisdom at the start of their first practice session, where the bowlers got a go as Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were seen in action in Centurion. 

Later in the day, it was the batsmen who took guard and trained in the nets as captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane batted in right earnest. With the pitches generally on the quicker side, runs are bound to flow and pacemen and seamers are likely to come into play as well.

Catch glimpses of Kohli and his boys in action. (All Photographs: Kind courtesy, BCCI/Twitter.)

Rahul Dravid with the Indian cricket team at a practice session

Rahul Dravid and Ravichandran Ashwin

Virat Kohli at batting practice

KL Rahul bats in the nets

Ajinkya Rahane bats

Rishabh Pant bats in the nets

Shreyas Iyer bats in the nets

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'Seamers give India hope of first series win in SA'
'Seamers give India hope of first series win in SA'
Starc achieves special achievement in Day-Night Tests
Starc achieves special achievement in Day-Night Tests
Gambhir back in IPL as Lucknow franchise's team mentor
Gambhir back in IPL as Lucknow franchise's team mentor
Golden Temple lynching: SIT formed to probe sacrilege
Golden Temple lynching: SIT formed to probe sacrilege
Yogi getting my telephones tapped: Akhilesh Yadav
Yogi getting my telephones tapped: Akhilesh Yadav
LIC valuation delay may push IPO plan beyond FY22
LIC valuation delay may push IPO plan beyond FY22
Davis Cup: India to play Denmark on grass in Delhi
Davis Cup: India to play Denmark on grass in Delhi

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Ashes PHOTOS: Aus close in on victory in Adelaide

Ashes PHOTOS: Aus close in on victory in Adelaide

Pujara has faith in pacers to deliver in South Africa

Pujara has faith in pacers to deliver in South Africa

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances