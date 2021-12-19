PICS: Kohli, Rahul hit top gear at training

The Indian cricket team touched down in South Africa on Friday, and, ahead of the Test series starting on Sunday, December 26, the cricketers donned their training gears and hit the ground running for their 2nd training session.

While coach Rahul Dravid was seen imparting his wisdom at the start of their first practice session, where the bowlers got a go as Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were seen in action in Centurion.

Later in the day, it was the batsmen who took guard and trained in the nets as captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane batted in right earnest. With the pitches generally on the quicker side, runs are bound to flow and pacemen and seamers are likely to come into play as well.

Catch glimpses of Kohli and his boys in action. (All Photographs: Kind courtesy, BCCI/Twitter.)