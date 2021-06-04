Indian players can't meet for 3 days

June 04, 2021 16:12 IST

The Indian cricket teams arrived in London on Thursday and the BCCI posted a video capturing their reactions.

'Excitement is building up as #TeamIndia arrive in England,' BCCI captioned the video that had Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Siraj talk about the journey. The hightlight was Axar Patel's revelation.

'It has been wonderful. First two hours watched a movie, and then slept for six hours. Now having breakfast. I had a good sleep...the plan is to quarantine. We have been told that we can't meet each other for three days so we will be quarantining for that much time,' Axar disclosed in the video.

The men and women's teams traveled from London to Southampton -- a two-hour bus ride.