Kohli not bothered by lack of practice ahead of WTC final

June 02, 2021 18:55 IST

'It is not the first time we are playing in England, we all know what the conditions are like.'

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli said his team would not have any issues even if it gets just four practice sessions before the WTC final against New Zealand, starting on June 18. Photograph: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

India captain Virat Kohli is not too concerned about the limited preparation time that his team will get for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand as he believes that it has the requisite understanding of conditions from its past experience of playing in England.

India take on New Zealand in the WTC final at Southampton from June 18. Currently, New Zealand are engaged in a two-Test series against England, while India would be in quarantine after landing in UK, including three days of hotel quarantine.



"...look, in the past we have landed in places three days prior even in a proper schedule and have had a hell of a series and hell of competition, so it is all in the head," Kohli said on Wednesday, on the eve of the Indian team's departure to UK.



Kohli insisted that it is about the mindset, irrespective of the conditions.



"...it is not the first time we are playing in England, we all know what the conditions are like," he said.



"And even if you are used to the conditions, if you don't enter the field in the right frame of mind, you are going to nick that first ball or you are going to find it tough to pick wickets," added the superstar.



According to Kohli, his side would not have any issues even if it gets just four practice sessions before the WTC final.



"...we don't have any issues even with four practice sessions heading into the game, because we are absolutely sure of what we can do as a team and we all have played in England.



"Whether it is with the Indian team or India A as well, for the likes of (Mohammed) Siraj...so we are not bothered by that at all and we just want to get there and make the most of the opportunity at hand," he added.



Kohli echoed coach Ravi Shastri's thoughts about the ICC World Test Championship final holding a lot of value.



"All of us take a lot of pride in playing Test cricket, and the way, we have progressed as a side is an example of what Test cricket means to us. So, for all of us as a unit, those who have been part of the Test side for many years, this is like an accumulation of all the hard work," he said.