June 03, 2021 14:08 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

The Indian contingent, comprising of the men's and women's cricket teams, arrived in London early on Thursday morning for their tour of England.

K L Rahul shared a picture on Instagram with a caption that simply read, 'Touchdown'.

The players, support staff and their families boarded a chartered flight for London late Wednesday night.

The cricketers will travel to Southampton where they will spend time in managed isolation.