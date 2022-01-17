'Indian attack is most challenging I have ever faced'

IMAGE: The 28-year-old Keegan Petersen was named Player of the Series after his outstanding exploits with the bat against India in the just-concluded Test series. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South African batter Keegan Petersen has said that the Indian bowling attack was the most challenging he has ever come across in his cricket career so far.

The right-hander was the top run-scorer in the three-match Test series, scoring 276 runs at an average of 46.00. He was the only player to score more than three half-centuries, recording scores of 72, 82, and 62.

South Africa came from behind to win the Test series 2-1 and this may very well revive cricket in the country.

"It hasn't completely sunk in yet," he said. "I still can't explain how it feels completely despite it being two days already. Myself, my family and everyone close to us are still trying to get over it somehow. It was a challenging series against one of the best bowling attacks in the world," the official website of Cricket South Africa (CSA) quoted Petersen as saying.

"It was by far the most challenging bowling I have come across in my career, whether it's been in first-class cricket or any form of cricket. It hasn't been an easy introduction for me to international cricket, but I honestly wouldn't have it any other way. My journey's unique and it's my story to tell as well," he added.

The 28-year-old was named Player of the Series after his outstanding exploits with the bat against India.

"Whether I bat in the first couple of overs or whether I bat after 50 overs, I'm just grateful to have the opportunity to be there, playing amongst a group of guys who are also trying to start something new in South African cricket. We are also trying to tell a new story as a team together as well," said Petersen.

"Deano (Dean Elgar) as our captain, he's going to, he has and he is going to achieve great things as well as a captain. He's a brilliant leader and we wouldn't want anyone else to lead us. The achievement for us as a squad, we know the chips were down and the odds were against us, especially after the first game where we were beaten. It wasn't a good scenario, but we had a couple of strong chats after the game looking at ways to bounce back," he added.

Further talking about the series win, Petersen said: "It's just our personalities and character as South Africans, even though we're the underdogs, we always come back fighting. That's just how we are and we showed that during this series. Hopefully, it carries on for years to come," he added.

South Africa and India will now lock horns in three-match ODI series, beginning Wednesday in Paarl.