Petersen reminds Shastri of Gundappa Viswanath

IMAGE: South Africa’s Kegan Petersen was adjudged Player of the third Test and Series against India. In the three-match series he scored 276 runs in six innings, including three crucial half-centuries. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri lavished rich praise on Keegan Petersen, saying the South African batter reminds him of the legendary Gundappa Viswanath.

Petersen was a crucial member of the South African team that defeated India 2-1 in the just-concluded Test series.

The batter scored twin fifties in the just-concluded third Test in Cape Town and was adjudged the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series.

"Keegan Peterson (KP). Excellent initials (@KP24). A great world player in the making. My childhood hero Gundappa Vishwanath comes to mind #SAvIND," Shastri tweeted.

Regarded as one of the best batters during his era, the right-handed Viswanath, who played 91 Tests and 25 ODIs for India, possessed supple wrists which he used to great effect in playing square cuts.

The 28-year-old Petersen also is equally wristy.

Shastri also said 'KP' was a great initial, referring to the former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, one of the most captivating batters.

Petersen ended the three-match series with 276 runs in six innings, including three crucial half-centuries.