India vs WI Test: Will Delhi pitch favour batters or spinners?

IMAGE: The pitch for the India vs West Indies second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is likely to aid the batters with lot of runs expected. Photograph: BCCI

The pitch for the India vs West Indies second Test in New Delhi, starting on Friday, is expected to be batting-friendly, featuring patches of grass interspersed with bald areas -- a complete contrast to the series opener in Ahmedabad, according to media reports.



The Ahmedabad pitch had a uniform appearance, with even grass coverage. In contrast, the Delhi pitch is expected to have a black-soil base.

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is likely to aid the batters with lot of runs expected. However, as the game progresses the pitch is expected to gradually dry up, with the spinners set to play a major role, said a report in ESPNCricinfo.



In the first Test at Ahmedabad, West Indies lasted three days on a pitch which initially assisted the seamers on the opening day as the visitors collapsed for 162. The Indian batters made merry with K L Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja stroking centuries before the West Indies failed again to be bowled out for 146, losing the opening match by an innings and 140 runs.



Vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja's all-around heroics were central to India's domination in the first Test, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj bowled in tandem and wreaked havoc to make the West Indies regret their decision to bat first.

The last time, Delhi hosted a Test match was in the second game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023. In that match, Australia opted to bat but suffered a six-wicket defeat inside three days with Ravindra Jadeja taking 10 wickets in the low-scoring Test match.