HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India vs WI Test: Will Delhi pitch favour batters or spinners?

India vs WI Test: Will Delhi pitch favour batters or spinners?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 07, 2025 21:47 IST

x

IMAGE: The pitch for the India vs West Indies second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is likely to aid the batters with lot of runs expected. Photograph: BCCI

The pitch for the India vs West Indies second Test in New Delhi, starting on Friday, is expected to be batting-friendly, featuring patches of grass interspersed with bald areas -- a complete contrast to the series opener in Ahmedabad, according to media reports.

The Ahmedabad pitch had a uniform appearance, with even grass coverage. In contrast, the Delhi pitch is expected to have a black-soil base.

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is likely to aid the batters with lot of runs expected. However, as the game progresses the pitch is expected to gradually dry up, with the spinners set to play a major role, said a report in ESPNCricinfo.

In the first Test at Ahmedabad, West Indies lasted three days on a pitch which initially assisted the seamers on the opening day as the visitors collapsed for 162. The Indian batters made merry with K L Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja stroking centuries before the West Indies failed again to be bowled out for 146, losing the opening match by an innings and 140 runs.

Vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja's all-around heroics were central to India's domination in the first Test, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj bowled in tandem and wreaked havoc to make the West Indies regret their decision to bat first.

 

The last time, Delhi hosted a Test match was in the second game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023. In that match, Australia opted to bat but suffered a six-wicket defeat inside three days with Ravindra Jadeja taking 10 wickets in the low-scoring Test match. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Flying High! Dhoni Becomes Certified Drone Pilot
Flying High! Dhoni Becomes Certified Drone Pilot
How Dhoni's Advice Kept Siraj Going
How Dhoni's Advice Kept Siraj Going
The Libra All-Stars Cricket Team
The Libra All-Stars Cricket Team
'If India, Pakistan Don't Meet Every Time, So Be It'
'If India, Pakistan Don't Meet Every Time, So Be It'
Rohit Sharma, Simply The Best In ODIs!
Rohit Sharma, Simply The Best In ODIs!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Libra All-Stars Cricket Team

webstory image 2

Sandhya's 12 Best Songs

webstory image 3

10 Memorable Shailendra Singh Songs

VIDEOS

Navi Mumbai Airport: India's Next Big Game Changer3:34

Navi Mumbai Airport: India's Next Big Game Changer

Gujarat's digital push brings transparency and growth to farming3:42

Gujarat's digital push brings transparency and growth to...

Kashmir Turns Into Winter Paradise With Fresh Snowfall3:07

Kashmir Turns Into Winter Paradise With Fresh Snowfall

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO