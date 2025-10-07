Flying High! Dhoni Becomes Certified Drone Pilot

'Happy to announce that I have completed my DGCA Drone pilot certification program with Garuda Aerospace.'

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has officially obtained a drone pilot licence from Garuda Aerospace.. Photograph: Mahendra Singh Dhoni/Facebook

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, known for his affinity for machinery, announced on Tuesday that he has completed the DGCA Drone Pilot Certification program.



Dhoni, who has openly expressed his fondness for bikes, has added another feather to his cap. He has officially obtained a drone pilot licence from Garuda Aerospace. After completing the rigorous training program, Dhoni is now certified to fly drones.



"Happy to announce that I have completed my DGCA Drone pilot certification program with Garuda Aerospace," Dhoni said on Facebook.



Garuda Aerospace is a DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) and has trained over 2,500 aspiring pilots to date. Speaking about Dhoni's achievement, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, expressed his delight that their brand ambassador had completed the program.



"Having our brand ambassador and investor, MS Dhoni, personally undergo the training and get certified as a pilot is a monumental milestone for us. He picked it up very quickly and was extremely focused on learning," Jayaprakash said.



"His unwavering belief in our mission to revolutionise the drone industry is a massive source of encouragement for the entire team. Mahi Bhai is an inspiration, and his hands-on approach further validates our commitment to excellence and to fostering a culture of skill and innovation in this sector," he added.

In addition to this recent milestone, Dhoni has ventured into various fields. Apart from his recent milestone, 'Captain Cool' has also been conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army in 2011.



During his illustrious journey with the Indian team, Dhoni amassed 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals, and 538 matches across formats in international cricket.



The 44-year-old, who is one of the longest active players in the IPL, also steered Chennai Super Kings to a record five IPL titles.