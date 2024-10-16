News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » How's The Pitch, Rohit?

How's The Pitch, Rohit?

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 16, 2024 17:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma inspects the pitch at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photographs: BCCI

The entire first day's play of the first Test between India and New Zealand was called off because of rain in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Play was called off at 2.34 pm IST as heavy rain lashed the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Rohit Sharma

Interestingly, after the umpires called off play, the weather improved considerably.

 

The groundstaff finally uncovered the pitch, which was under covers for the past three days because of rain.

Rohit Sharma

India Captain Rohit Sharma was among the first ones to check out the pitch. He also had a chat with the groundstaff and the curators, hoping to get an idea of how the pitch would behave if the match got underway on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit also obliged some fans, who stayed back despite play being called off, with some selfies.

Rohit Sharma

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal practiced their batting at the indoor facility at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Virat, Babar shouldn't be mentioned in the same line'
'Virat, Babar shouldn't be mentioned in the same line'
SEE: Why Test Cricket Is The Pinnacle
SEE: Why Test Cricket Is The Pinnacle
Rohit secretly grooming Bumrah as his replacement?
Rohit secretly grooming Bumrah as his replacement?
Cameron Green May Miss IPL 2025
Cameron Green May Miss IPL 2025
Like Nero, dance of death: Governor's swipe at Mamata
Like Nero, dance of death: Governor's swipe at Mamata
PIX: Duckett blasts 50 to counter Pakistan's lead
PIX: Duckett blasts 50 to counter Pakistan's lead
DA for over 1 crore staff, pensioners hiked by 3%
DA for over 1 crore staff, pensioners hiked by 3%

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

More like this

Kohli Takes A Walk In The Rain

Kohli Takes A Walk In The Rain

Bengaluru Test: Day 1 abandoned due to rain

Bengaluru Test: Day 1 abandoned due to rain

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances