How's The Pitch, Rohit?

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma inspects the pitch at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photographs: BCCI

The entire first day's play of the first Test between India and New Zealand was called off because of rain in Bengaluru on Wednesday.



Play was called off at 2.34 pm IST as heavy rain lashed the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Interestingly, after the umpires called off play, the weather improved considerably.

The groundstaff finally uncovered the pitch, which was under covers for the past three days because of rain.

India Captain Rohit Sharma was among the first ones to check out the pitch. He also had a chat with the groundstaff and the curators, hoping to get an idea of how the pitch would behave if the match got underway on Thursday.

Rohit also obliged some fans, who stayed back despite play being called off, with some selfies.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal practiced their batting at the indoor facility at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.