Bengaluru Test: Day 1 abandoned due to rain

IMAGE: Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru under cover because of rain on Wednesday. Photographs: BCCI

The first day's play of the first Test between India and New Zealand has been called off without a ball being bowled because of rain, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Wednesday.



Even the toss, which was scheduled at 9am IST, could not take place because of a persistent drizzle since morning.





The pitch and the adjoining square has been under cover for the past three days. The weather forecast is not encouraging either, with rain again predicted to play spoilsport on the second day on Thursday.

To make up time, play will start early at 9.15am IST on Thursday with the toss taking place at 8.45am if the weather clears. A total of 98 overs have been scheduled to be bowled on Day 2.