News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Bengaluru Test: Day 1 abandoned due to rain

Bengaluru Test: Day 1 abandoned due to rain

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 16, 2024 14:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

IMAGE: Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru under cover because of rain on Wednesday. Photographs: BCCI

The first day's play of the first Test between India and New Zealand has been called off without a ball being bowled because of rain, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

Even the toss, which was scheduled at 9am IST, could not take place because of a persistent drizzle since morning.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

The pitch and the adjoining square has been under cover for the past three days. The weather forecast is not encouraging either, with rain again predicted to play spoilsport on the second day on Thursday.

 

To make up time, play will start early at 9.15am IST on Thursday with the toss taking place at 8.45am if the weather clears. A total of 98 overs have been scheduled to be bowled on Day 2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'An Army To Shake Up The World Of Chess'
'An Army To Shake Up The World Of Chess'
'Haters Will Hate, But Lovers Will Love'
'Haters Will Hate, But Lovers Will Love'
SEE: Why Test Cricket Is The Pinnacle
SEE: Why Test Cricket Is The Pinnacle
NSG out, Amit Shah, Rajnath come under CRPF security
NSG out, Amit Shah, Rajnath come under CRPF security
'It's Not Sexualised Nudity'
'It's Not Sexualised Nudity'
Army ex-vice chief is Prashant Kishor's bypoll pick
Army ex-vice chief is Prashant Kishor's bypoll pick
ECI Factor Gives BJP Poll Advantage!
ECI Factor Gives BJP Poll Advantage!

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

More like this

Kohli Takes A Walk In The Rain

Kohli Takes A Walk In The Rain

'Virat, Babar shouldn't be mentioned in the same line'

'Virat, Babar shouldn't be mentioned in the same line'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances