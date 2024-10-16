Kohli Takes A Walk In The Rain

IMAGE: Virat Kohli at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. Photographs: BCCI

With rain delaying the start of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, some of the Indian players headed to the National Cricket Academy for indoor practice.



It was not the ideal homecoming for Bengaluru's favourite Virat Kohli, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, as wet weather greeted the players on their arrival at the stadium.

Kohli walked around the ground in a black jacket with a hoodie before heading into the indoor facility at the NCA.



Yashasvi Jaiswal also joined his senior team-mate along with Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal with Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar.

With the rain showing no signs of relenting, the opening day's play is likely to be washed out.

Kohli and Jaiswal had a short stint at the NCA before they headed back to the dressing room as a few spectators who braved the rain to make it to the stadium gave them a cheer.