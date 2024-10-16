News
Kohli Takes A Walk In The Rain

Kohli Takes A Walk In The Rain

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 16, 2024 12:36 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. Photographs: BCCI

With rain delaying the start of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, some of the Indian players headed to the National Cricket Academy for indoor practice.

It was not the ideal homecoming for Bengaluru's favourite Virat Kohli, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, as wet weather greeted the players on their arrival at the stadium.

Virat Kohli

Kohli walked around the ground in a black jacket with a hoodie before heading into the indoor facility at the NCA.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also joined his senior team-mate along with Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar.

Yashasvi Jaiswal with Abhishek Nayar

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal with Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar.

With the rain showing no signs of relenting, the opening day's play is likely to be washed out.

Virat Kohli with Yashasvi Jaiswal

Kohli and Jaiswal had a short stint at the NCA before they headed back to the dressing room as a few spectators who braved the rain to make it to the stadium gave them a cheer.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

 
REDIFF CRICKET
