Will Jasprit Bumrah miss the third Test?

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah pocketed nine wickets in the second Test against England. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian attack from the front in the second Test against England. Following a sizzling six-wicket haul in the first innings, Bumrah returned to pick up three to guide India to a series-levelling win.

Bumrah’s nine-wickets for 91 runs in Visakhapatnam saw him bagging the Player of the match award in the second Test. With the series level, the tournament now shifts to Rajkot.

But as per reports, the star pacer maybe rested for the third Test.

Bumrah bowled 32 overs across four days in the second Test and 25 overs in the first Test in Hyderabad. As per a report in Cricbuzz, Bumrah maybe rested for the third Test of the five-match series.

Cricbuzz reported that in all likelihood, the selectors are inclining towards resting the star fast-bowler and with Mohammed Shami still recovering from injury, it is expected that Mohammed Siraj, who has been given a break, will be recalled.