Will Bharat Or Jurel Play In Rajkot?

IMAGE: Will India pick Dhruv Jurel, left, over K S Bharat, right?

As India prepares for the third Test against England in Rajkot, the spotlight is on wicket-keeper K S Bharat who scored 17 in the first innings and 6 runs in the second in the second Test at Vishakapatnam.

Will Head Coach Rahul Dravid and Captain Rohit Sharma pick Dhruv Jurel for the Rajkot Test?

Bharat's performance behind the stumps has been on point and one commentator hailed him along with England 'keeper Ben Foakes for their 'keeping. It's Bharat's batting that is in focus.

Dravid tactfully avoided expressing disappointment with Bharat, saying, 'Disappointed is a strong word. I would not use the word disappointed, to be honest. Young players need time to develop. They are growing at their own pace. As a coach, you want young players who come into the side to grab the opportunities and perform.'

'He has had the opportunity to make a little bit better contribution. Certainly, batting is an area that... he has done really well. He has gotten to this level because he has scored hundreds, even at the A level. He came into the series with a hundred against the Lions (England Lions). He has come in with some form, but somehow it hasn't really worked for him in these couple of games,' Dravid added.

Dhruv Jurel, a surprise inclusion in India's team for the first two Tests, has been making waves with impressive domestic performances.

The 22-year-old Uttar Pradesh player, known for his finishing abilities, has been on the selectors' radar for the wicket-keeping role in Tests.

The Rajasthan Royals player has showcased his talent in various formats, scoring 790 runs in 15 matches at an average of 46. His recent contributions in domestic cricket and the India A tour of South Africa have bolstered his case for a Test debut.

With the Indian team for the Tests in Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala yet to be announced, who will keep wickets for the third Test, which begins in Rajkot on February 15, remains uncertain.

As Bharat faces scrutiny, the spotlight shifts to whether Jurel will get an opportunity to prove his mettle on the international stage.