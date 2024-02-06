News
Kohli's Return: Rohit-Agarkar Meet

Kohli's Return: Rohit-Agarkar Meet

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 06, 2024 09:34 IST
'They are trying hard to get Virat Kohli to come back because the series is missing him'

Rohit Sharma

After a thrilling victory in Visakhapatnam that levelled the series 1-1, the Indian cricket team is not wasting any time as they disperse for a 10-day break before reconvening in Rajkot for the third Test against England.

 

The intensity of the series was evident not only on the field but also in the post-match discussions, particularly a lengthy and animated chat between India captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar near the boundary line.

Rohit Sharma

With key players like Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli absent in Visakhapatnam, the young Indian unit showcased remarkable resilience to secure the victory within four days. The discussion between Rohit and Agarkar hints at the immediate focus on strategising and fortifying the squad for the upcoming three Tests, with an announcement expected this week.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen added fuel to the speculation by suggesting that the conversation might revolve around bringing Virat Kohli back into the playing XI.

Kohli, who opted out of the first two Tests for personal reasons (revealed by AB de Villiers as impending fatherhood), is being seen as a crucial factor missing from the series, as opined by Pietersen.

"They are trying hard to get Virat Kohli to come back because the series is missing him," remarked Kevin Pietersen during the official broadcast, shedding light on the potential strategies being discussed to address the void left by Kohli's absence in both Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

REDIFF CRICKET
