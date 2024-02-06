After Vizag, Where's India On WTC Points Table?

IMAGE: The top half of the WTC points table remains fiercely contested. Photograph: BCCI

India's stunning second Test victory against England catapulted them back to the second position in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025 standings, narrowing the gap behind leaders Australia.

After the setback in the opening Test in Hyderabad, India had dropped to fifth place.

With a soaring PCT (the International Cricket Council's percentage system to calculate points) of 52.77, India surpassed South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, all with a PCT of 50.

Starting the game in fifth position, India's stellar display, led by outstanding batting performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, coupled with a bowling masterclass from Jasprit Bumrah, allowed the Indians to level the five Test series 1-1.

Meanwhile, Australia maintains their lead in the WTC standings with a PCT of 55.

The top half of the table remains fiercely contested, with just a 5% difference among the top five teams.