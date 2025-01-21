All eyes on Shami as India eye fresh start vs England

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami bowls in the nets during India's practice session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: Mohammed Shami/Instagram

Fit-again pacer Mohammed Shami's comeback will be closely watched when the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20 team faces England in a five-match series, in Kolkata on Wednesday.

After a disappointing showing in the Test series in Australia recently, the Indian team is eager to make a fresh start in the T20 format.



The white-ball series against England, comprising five T20Is and three ODIs, offers an opportunity for both teams to experiment with combinations before next month's ICC Champions Trophy.

IMAGE: India captain Suryakumar Yadav with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: BCCI/X

Shami, despite missing four matches, emerged as India's leading wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup 2023 with 24 scalps, including a stunning 7/57 in the semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.



Interestingly, the pacer has claimed the same number of wickets -- 24 at an average of 29.62 -- in his limited T20 International career. He will be aiming to improve on that while proving his fitness during the series against England.

IMAGE: India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI/X

Shami was sidelined after the lost final against Australia on November 19, 2023 due to an ankle injury that required surgery. The recovery from that was followed by swelling on his left knee during the domestic comeback some weeks back.



Following his inclusion in India's Champions Trophy squad, Shami's return will garner national attention.



With pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah nursing a back injury and his Champions Trophy participation doubtful, Shami's comeback assumes greater significance.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson bats in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/X

The 34-year-old made his competitive return in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal, guiding them to their first win of the season with a seven-wicket haul.



He followed it up with impressive performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (11 wickets) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (five wickets).



Shami's T20I career has been sporadic, with just 23 appearances since his debut in 2014. His last outing in the format was against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final.

IMAGE: Pace bowler Harshit Rana. Photograph: BCCI/X

With the Rohit Sharma-led Indian Test set-up still reeling from a horror tour of Australia, a good performance from the T20 side has become imperative especially after the Board had to step in to reinforce diktats on team discipline.



All-rounder Axar Patel will debut as India's vice-captain in the T20I format.



He has been rewarded for his stellar all-round contributions in India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in the Caribbean last year.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy. Photograph: BCCI/X

Axar played a crucial knock of 47 off 31 balls in the final against South Africa and took nine wickets at an average of 19.22 across eight matches.



The Gujarat player has already outlined his vision for India's middle order, emphasising a flexible approach with players floating between No. 3 to 7 depending on match situations.



All eyes will also be on Kerala's Sanju Samson, who faces another critical juncture in his career after being omitted from India's Champions Trophy squad.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: BCCI/X

He was subsequently ignored by Kerala selectors for their Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh.



The wicketkeeper-batter has proven his mettle several times, becoming the first Indian to score successive T20I centuries in the recent series against South Africa being a case in point.



Promising all-rounder Nitish Reddy, who scored his maiden Test century against Australia in December at Melbourne, has also earned a spot in the squad, giving the team another option pace-bowling all-rounder along with the redoubtable Hardik Pandya.



For the Jos Buttler-led England, the series marks a new chapter under head coach Brendon McCullum, who signed a three-year contract following Matthew Mott's resignation following their T20 World Cup exit.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh. Photograph: BCCI/X

Known for revolutionising Test cricket with his aggressive 'Bazball' approach, McCullum will now seek to replicate that success in the limited-overs format.



It would not be a new territory for the New Zealand great, who was also at the helm of Kolkata Knight Riders after playing for the franchise in the inaugural IPL.

England will miss key players Reece Topley, Sam Curran, and Will Jacks, but promising 21-year-old Jacob Bethell, who impressed in the ODI series against the West Indies last year, will look to shine.



Bethell has averaged 57.66 and struck at 167.96 in his seven T20I appearances.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy. Photograph: BCCI/X

Like Shami, England's fiery pacer Jofra Archer will be under the spotlight as he returns from injury to lead their pace attack ahead of the Champions Trophy.



But conditions in India, with the possibility of heavy evening dew, could pose a challenge for bowlers. The squad also includes pace bowler Mark Wood following his recovery from a right elbow injury.



After Wednesday's game, the series would move to Chennai for the second T20I (January 25), followed by matches Rajkot (Jan 28), Pune (Jan 31) and Mumbai (February 2).



The ODI leg will start in Nagpur on February 6, followed by Cuttack (February 9) and Ahmedabad (February 12).



Squads:



India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Axar Patel (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w/k), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (w/k).



England: Jos Buttler (captain, w/k), Harry Brook (vice-captain), Phil Salt (w/k), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood.



Match: Starts at 7pm IST.



Where to watch: England's tour of India will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. The Live telecast will be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Schedule: England's tour of India