Pant Promises 'Tabahi' In IPL 2025...

Pant Promises 'Tabahi' In IPL 2025...

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 21, 2025 06:58 IST

'Hamari team mein saare tabahi player hai bhai.'

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran forged a bond during Pant's recovery from a serious car accident. Photograph: BCCI
 

Lucknow Super Giants Captain Rishabh Pant has expressed excitement about sharing the dressing room with Nicholas Pooran, highlighting their destructive partnership in the middle order.

Pant and Pooran forged a bond during Pant's recovery from a serious car accident.

'During my injury, we used to talk, and he used to ask if I was doing fine or not,' Pant revealed.

This dynamic duo, along with David Miller, forms a formidable batting unit at LSG.

'Miller has been phenomenal with the kind of experience he has had during the last five years. It is amazing, finishing the game,' Pant said.

'If you have all three of them, phir toh definitely tabahi hai. Hamari team mein saare tabahi player hai bhai (In our team, all players are destructive),' Pant exclaimed, acknowledging their potential to decimate any bowling attack.

Pant and Pooran enjoyed successful individual seasons in IPL 2024. Pant scored 446 runs for Delhi Capitals while Pooran amassed 499 runs for LSG. Miller, joining LSG this season, brings his own brand of explosive batting to the table.

REDIFF CRICKET
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

